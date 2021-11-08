CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Ortega and Murillo, the power couple with an iron grip on Nicaragua

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – When Daniel Ortega lost Nicaragua’s presidential election in 1990 to Violeta Chamorro, the defeat left a deep mark on the leftist leader. After battling for 16 years to regain power, his critics said he was determined to retain it at any cost. Ortega’s triumph in Sunday’s presidential...

mymixfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Nicaragua's Ortega seeks 4th straight term with foes in jail

MANAGUA, Nicaragua — (AP) — Back in May, the chances of Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega’s reelection to a fourth consecutive term on Sunday were looking good. His party was arranging the electoral calendar in his favor and the opposition was divided. Then a CID-Gallup poll gave him a scare: It...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

Ortega under fire for Nicaragua election 'farce'

Nicaragua's longtime leader Daniel Ortega faced a torrent of international criticism Monday after he won a fourth straight presidential term in what critics described as a "farce" election with his political opponents jailed or exiled. Spain branded the vote "a farce against democracy," with seven would-be presidential challengers detained in Nicaragua since June and the five contenders Ortega did face dismissed by critics as regime loyalists.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
StreetInsider.com

Nicaragua's Ortega set to win election that U.S. blasts as 'pantomime'

SAN JOSE (Reuters) -Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega was set to win re-election on Sunday after jailing top rivals and criminalizing most dissent, following a vote that the United States said was a sham whose outcome had been long predetermined. Costa Rica, the country's southern neighbor, also rejected the election even...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Metro International

Nicaragua’s Ortega secures another term, U.S. threatens action

SAN JOSE (Reuters) -Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/ortega-murillo-presidential-couple-with-an-iron-grip-nicaragua-2021-11-05 easily locked in a fourth consecutive term after suppressing political rivals, results showed on Monday, leading the United States to warn of possible sanctions and press for free and fair elections. Nicaragua’s Supreme Electoral Council said that with nearly all the ballots...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosario Murillo
Person
Violeta Chamorro
Person
Daniel Ortega
NBC News

Nicaragua President Ortega reelected despite worldwide scrutiny

The Best Face Mask for Air Travel in 2021. Don't buy Progressive glasses before reading thisWe have changed the game when it comes to buying prescription eyewear and our secrets have been uncovered. GlassesUSA.com /. 7 Reasons Why You Should Buy Glasses OnlineWith 12 of years experience and over 4...
POLITICS
AFP

Duterte's daughter Sara to run for Philippines vice president

Philippines "First Daughter" Sara Duterte on Saturday entered the vice presidential race for the 2022 elections, in a surprise move that could boost the chances of presidential hopeful Ferdinand Marcos Jr winning the country's highest office. Outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte, who is constitutionally barred from seeking a second term, also flagged plans to contest the vice presidency -- triggering chaotic scenes at the Commission on Elections office handling last-minute changes to candidacies ahead of a November 15 cutoff. The elder Duterte "will file his certificate of candidacy for the vice presidency on Monday, that's what he said," presidential communications chief Martin Andanar told local broadcaster ABS-CBN. But he added: "I would like to believe that that is the plan for now. We don't know if this will be the same plan by tomorrow or by Monday."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mymixfm.com

Panama’s team ‘make noise’ at COP26 for youth and women

GLASGOW (Reuters) – Panama’s top COP26 negotiator Juan Carlos Monterrey Gomez pumps himself up each morning with ‘reggaeton’ music as the 29-year-old prepares to fight for the future of his country and his generation. “We’re the people who are going to make noise,” Monterrey Gomez told Reuters at the U.N....
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nicaragua#Reuters#Marxist#The Electoral Authority#Sandinistas#The European Union
mymixfm.com

Egypt to host COP27 international climate conference in 2022 -ministry

CAIRO (Reuters) -Egypt will host the COP27 United Nations Climate Change Conference in 2022, the country’s environment ministry said on Thursday. The North African country will hold the conference in the Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh, it added. The decision was taken during this year’s conference, COP26 https://www.reuters.com/business/cop, which...
ENVIRONMENT
mymixfm.com

Britain presses Iranian deputy foreign minister over detained dual nationals

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain on Thursday said that officials had pressed Iranian deputy foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani to release detained dual nationals including British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe. British foreign office officials also told Bagheri Kani at a meeting in London that Iran should conclude the Joint Comprehensive Plan...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Switzerland
mymixfm.com

Morocco plans additional airport COVID testing amid Europe surge

RABAT (Reuters) – Morocco will conduct rapid COVID-19 tests to passengers arriving in its airports and ports, and will deny access to any visitor with a positive result, the government said on Saturday. The measure, which strengthens an existing requirement of a negative PCR test 48 hours before departure, aims...
WORLD
mymixfm.com

Unvaccinated should reflect on their duty to society, Merkel says

BERLIN (Reuters) – People who are still not vaccinated as the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic takes hold in Germany must understand they have a duty to the rest of society to protect others, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday. Merkel, speaking at the invitation of New Zealand Prime...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy