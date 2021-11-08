CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Enjoy Over-The-Top Milkshakes, Floats, And More At Oscar Moon's, A Vintage Soda Fountain In Alabama

Are you a fan of milkshakes? If so, you’re in luck because there are several places in Alabama that serve this popular ice cream drink. One place in particular is Oscar Moon’s. For information about Oscar Moon’s, including what all it offers, take a look below.

Oscar Moon's is located inside of Huntsville, Alabama's historic Stovehouse complex.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NSWD5_0cqUTbLd00
facebook/Oscar Moon's Milkshake Shop

Since opening for business, this soda fountain/milkshake bar has welcomed numerous ice cream lovers of all ages from across the North Alabama region and beyond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J8WTD_0cqUTbLd00
google/Caleb Abbott

Offering everything from vintage decor to classic ice cream drinks, Oscar Moon's will certainly take you back in time to the good ole days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kSstS_0cqUTbLd00
google/Matthew Urbanic

Speaking of classic ice cream drinks, Oscar Moon's offers over-the-top, old-school milkshakes that consist of Blue Bell ice cream and a variety of toppings such as cookies, cherries, syrups, etc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E0xh5_0cqUTbLd00
google/Sunscour Davis

Ice cream floats are also offered on the menu. These are available in two versions: Classic Floats and Craft Soda Floats. Classic Floats include the flavors Root Beer, Coke, Dr. Pepper, and Cherry Coke. Craft Soda Floats include the flavors Huckleberry, Strawberry Rhubarb, Shirley Temple, and Bawls Energy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ie0kj_0cqUTbLd00
facebook/Oscar Moon's Milkshake Shop

For those of you not craving an ice cream drink, Oscar Moon's also offers a variety of ice cream treats such as sugar cones and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=110Y5O_0cqUTbLd00
facebook/Oscar Moon's Milkshake Shop

...ice cream sundaes. Sugar cones are available as either a single or double scoop, and ice cream sundaes (small/large) are available in the following flavors: Hot Fudge Sundae, Chocolate Madness, and Strawberry Crumble. So, if you consider yourself to be the ultimate ice cream enthusiast, consider visiting Oscar Moon's. You'll love it!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OTLH8_0cqUTbLd00
facebook/Oscar Moon's Milkshake Shop
For more information about Oscar Moon's, you can view their website
here and their Facebook page here . Hours: Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Monday, closed.

Have you ever been to Oscar Moon’s in Huntsville, Alabama? If so, what did you think? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Another place in Alabama that serves delicious milkshakes and other ice cream treats is Tasty Dip in Heflin. For information, be sure to take a look at the following article: The Old Fashioned Drive-In Restaurant In Alabama That Hasn’t Changed In Decades .

Note: Prior to your visit, be sure to call Tasty Dip for updated hours.

The post Enjoy Over-The-Top Milkshakes, Floats, And More At Oscar Moon’s, A Vintage Soda Fountain In Alabama appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

