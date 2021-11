Click here to read the full article. LONDON — An uptick in the number of high-spending customers, and strong growth worldwide, boosted the top and bottom lines at Mytheresa in the first quarter of its 2021-22 fiscal year. The Munich-based e-tailer said gross merchandise value rose 29.7 percent to 163.9 million euros in the three months to Sept. 30, while net sales were up 24.9 percent to 157.8 million euros. Adjusted net income rose 52 percent to 8.2 million, while adjusted EBITDA was up 35 percent to 14 million euros.More from WWD31 Quirky Home Decor Items to Elevate WFHNine Places To...

