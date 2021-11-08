It’s the world’s “best last chance to get runaway climate change under control,” and Columbia University is there in full force. COP26, the United Nations climate change conference, gathers together heads of state, business leaders, activists and more to deliberate on what more needs to happen to keep the goal of limiting Earth’s warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. This year, the Columbia Climate School is helping to shape the conversation by hosting special events and sharing stories that include a variety of perspectives from global thought leaders, students and experts.
