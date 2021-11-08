CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s a Simple Solution to Climate Change: Talk About It

This story originally appeared in VICE News and is part of Covering Climate Now , a global journalism collaboration strengthening coverage of the climate story. During her 2018 TED Talk, renowned climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe said the most important thing people can do to fight climate change is talk about it—the very thing people were not doing at the time. Turns out, they’re still not talking about it, a new VICE News poll has found.
How to Talk to Children About Climate Change

The thing is, your kid is likely already hearing about climate change. Leslie Davenport, a therapist and the author of a workbook to help kids process climate change, called All the Feelings Under the Sun: How to Deal With Climate Change, said that while researching her book she spoke to many children who knew more about climate change than their parents. “I was very surprised how knowledgeable many kids were about the science of climate change, even as young as 8 or 9.” As the climate crisis grows in urgency and continues to make headlines, it will only continue to permeate the consciousness of kids. An article about the COP26 summit quoted an 8-year-old from Glasgow as saying “I'm worried because if the world gets too hot then all animals will start dying and (...) people won't survive anymore.”
‘Saving Us’ Unearths Productive Ways To Talk About Climate Change

Environmental activist Katharine Hayhoe’s latest book tackles one of the most difficult topics of conversation in a thoughtful and engaging way. Professor Katharine Hayhoe, an atmospheric scientist, just released her newest book, “Saving Us: A Climate Scientist’s Case for Hope and Healing in a Divided World” in September. The book serves as a guide for people wanting to facilitate productive climate change conversations with those who struggle with the topic.
Watch live as Cop26 delegates discuss climate crisis

Local community representatives, experts and government ministers at Cop26 will address the impact of extreme weather, environmental degradation and rising sea levels. The panel will address how they intend to adapt to a more climate-resilient future and are expected to map out their contribution to adaptation, loss and damage. Climate...
Wild Center youth delegation talks about attending COP-26

With dire warnings from President Biden and other world leaders, the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland is the latest effort to discuss policies set out during 2015’s COP-21 in Paris. Attendees at the conference include a youth delegation from the Wild Center in Tupper Lake. The UN is...
Interview: Katharine Hayhoe on How to Talk About Climate Change

For many years, Katharine Hayhoe, a climate scientist at Texas Tech University and chief scientist for The Nature Conservancy, has been warning that our planet’s climate is changing, and speaking plainly about what needs to be done to slow and ultimately stop the human-caused warming trend. Early in her career,...
UN chief says climate goal on 'life support'

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 F) is "on life support" as U.N. climate talks enter their final days, but he added that "until the last moment, hope should be maintained." (Nov 11) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress.
Boris Johnson appeals to delegates to 'get on and do it' as COP26 climate talks stall. Here's where the deal stands

CNN — UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called on leaders and delegates to just "get on and do it" as the COP26 climate talks appear to have stalled. A draft of the COP26 agreement published on Wednesday includes language that says the world should be aiming to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius and acknowledges the role of fossil fuels in the climate crisis, a first for the annual Conference of the Parties on climate. If the draft is agreed in current form, it could pave the way for deeper emissions cuts by the end of next year.
Swedish youth activist skeptical about COP26 results

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg says negotiators at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow still have "a very, very long way to go". (Nov. 12) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/e28b690c1961409a957bd383f3f1a783.
Columbia Climate School’s Delegation at COP26

It’s the world’s “best last chance to get runaway climate change under control,” and Columbia University is there in full force. COP26, the United Nations climate change conference, gathers together heads of state, business leaders, activists and more to deliberate on what more needs to happen to keep the goal of limiting Earth’s warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. This year, the Columbia Climate School is helping to shape the conversation by hosting special events and sharing stories that include a variety of perspectives from global thought leaders, students and experts.
