The Center for Foreign Languages, Literatures, and Cultures (CFLLC) welcomes about a dozen teaching associates (TAs) and language fellows every year who live, work, and take classes at the College, usually for the duration of one academic year. While both TAs and language fellows come to the College to share their knowledge of their languages and cultures while gaining exposure to U.S. culture, language fellows tend to have more teaching responsibilities compared to TAs, according to Administrative Director of the CFLLC Shaina Adams-El Guabli.

COLLEGES ・ 5 DAYS AGO