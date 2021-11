After a morning of photographing polar bears from a distance, we had been warned by the tour guide not to be surprised if a polar bear approached the buggy. I had imagined a polite, inquisitive bear that would come close enough for us to capture with our cameras then go on its way. This polar bear was anything but that. It came at us in long strides and thumped against the side of our vehicle with its paws before standing up on its hind legs and looking me straight in the eye. Even though I was safe high in a tundra vehicle, I felt pinned to the ground under its gaze, frozen, while the growls of the polar bear, the whistling of the Arctic wind and the clicking cameras of the other photographers melded into a symphony. That close-up encounter is the first thing that pops into my mind whenever anyone mentions ‘polar bear’ or ‘Churchill’.

ANIMALS ・ 14 DAYS AGO