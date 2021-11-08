CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Lawmakers propose regulation to limit COVID-19 misinformation online

 7 days ago

In recent months, U.S. lawmakers have proposed a series of laws designed to rein in harmful political speech, conspiracy theories and other false news as misinformation about COVID-19 has spread online. The Information Technology and Innovation Foundation will discuss the various proposals floated and the possible implications during a...

Virginian-Pilot

When Youngkin takes office, rollbacks expected on Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates

When hundreds of thousands of Virginians had lost their jobs in the first summer of the pandemic, Glenn Youngkin, an executive of a private equity firm, had quit his. The wealthy businessman from Northern Virginia was following political ambitions, soon taking jabs at Democratic leaders for how he believed they bungled the COVID-19 response. As health workers and elderly residents received the ...
Amy Klobuchar
Ashley Johnson
HeraldNet

State lawmaker ill with COVID-19 in El Salvador

BELLINGHAM — State Sen. Doug Ericksen of Ferndale is sickened with COVID-19 in El Salvador and is unable to receive antibody drugs to treat it. Ericksen, a Republican who represents the 42nd District in Whatcom County, has reached out to legislative colleagues for advice on how to receive monoclonal antibodies, which are unavailable in that Latin American nation, his spokesman Erik Smith told The Bellingham Herald on Friday.
fox10phoenix.com

US surgeon general releases guide to combating COVID-19 misinformation

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Surgeon General on Tuesday released a guide aimed at combating the spread of COVID-19 misinformation, including tips on how to talk with friends and family, as well as advice on how to evaluate the accuracy of all health-related content. As surgeon general, Dr. Vivek Murthy serves...
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
Washington Post

Once more unto the breach: Pelosi strives to deliver an agenda that has divided her caucus, testing her power

Speaker Nancy Pelosi hoped Oct. 28 would be the day she could finally push her party past the internal divisions that were holding up Democrats’ sweeping agenda. But after a morning meeting with House Democrats where President Biden surprised her by not forcefully backing her call for a vote that day on an infrastructure bill while negotiations continued over a social spending package, Pelosi was searching for ways to keep her plan on track.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Fifth Circuit Stands by Decision to Halt Shot-or-Test Mandate

A U.S. appeals court has extended its Nov. 6 order pausing President Joe Biden’s shot-or-test mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees. The ruling, issued today by the New Orleans-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, solidifies its earlier order blocking implementation of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s emergency regulation. Its ruling comes ahead of a Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation lottery to determine which federal appeals court will be assigned to adjudicate the many legal challenges to the measure now pending across the country. The lottery is slated for Nov. 16.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Federal lawmakers in both parties seek to redress veteran homelessness

WASHINGTON — While homelessness among veterans improved dramatically between 2009 and 2019, thousands remain on the streets – a tragedy lawmakers in both parties are seeking to address in proposed legislation. In March, Sens. Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland, Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, and Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, introduced the Improving Housing Outcomes for Veterans […] The post Federal lawmakers in both parties seek to redress veteran homelessness appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
WASHINGTON, DC

