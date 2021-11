The car shortage in the United States is bad, and may soon get a lot worse. We can talk all day about the causes, the reasons it’s happening, but those aren’t what matter to you or me. For most of us, the shortage just means that used cars are expensive and hard to come by. So I took it upon myself to find the five best used car listings in the United States, five cars you can buy without fear of crushing markups: The five best cars you can buy to see you through the shortage.

BUYING CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO