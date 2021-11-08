Commission approves syringe program

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – After holding a public hearing at its November 4 County Commission meeting and hearing no opposition comments, the Kanawha County Commission has issued a Letter of Support to WV Health Right for its syringe exchange program.

The program is part of their comprehensive harm reduction/treatment program. The Commission voted at its meeting to issue the Letter of Support.

“WV Health Right has provided a syringe exchange program in Kanawha County for more than 10 years and has operated the program successfully,” said Commission President Kent Carper. ” We held a public hearing and heard no opposition to their program. I support their program because it is a comprehensive harm reduction and treatment program.”

Commissioner Ben Salango added, “Dr. Angie Settle has worked hard to make her program run efficiently. She provides complete services to the clients who visit her clinics. She has taken the time to ensure that her program provides treatment to all that come through the doors, and that is what is important about a harm reduction program.”

Commissioner Lance Wheeler concluded, “We took the time to hold a public hearing regarding this important issue. No one was in attendance to voice opposition to this matter. Dr. Settle was able to provide detail regarding the offered programs and answered all of my questions. This is not just about a syringe exchange program; this is about providing treatment to those in need.”