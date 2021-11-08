CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, WV

Princeton man charged with sexually abusing two children

By Tyler Barker
 6 days ago
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A father is arrested after he allegedly sexually abused two female children.

According to State Police, Justin Cox, 31, of Princeton, is accused of touching two female children inappropriately. Cox also made the female children touch him and perform sexual acts. The alleged sexual abuse started back in January 2015 and lasted until December 2017.

Cox allegedly told the victims not to tell anyone and that this would be “their little secret.”

When troopers contacted Cox, he told them he was not going to come in for the interview and stated that he would not speak without the attorney.

Cox is charged with sexual abuse by parent, guardian, or custodian, first-degree sexual assault, and incest. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 60,000 dollar bond.

