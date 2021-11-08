CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

BMAX Y14 is a thin, light, and affordable laptop… with a 6-year-old processor

By Brad Linder
Liliputing
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne way to make affordable laptops is to use cheap current-gen parts. Another way is to use older components that were expensive a few years ago, but which have come down in price since then. The BMAX Y14 Pro is a laptop that takes a mix of both approaches....

liliputing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This powerful, portable Dell laptop is only $250 today — hurry!

Whether you need a laptop to work from home or to attend online classes, the best Black Friday deals will surely provide the perfect offer for you. There won’t be any shortage of options among Black Friday laptop deals — in fact, there are some early Dell Black Friday deals that are now available so you can already start your shopping. Dell is currently selling the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for just $250, for a $135 price cut to the laptop’s original price of $385.
COMPUTERS
Robb Report

The World’s First USB-C iPhone Just Sold for $86,001

Apple can now put an exact dollar sign on how much people are willing to pay for an iPhone with USB-C: $86,001. Okay, maybe not everyone would be willing to pay that amount, but it’s also how much one enthusiast paid for Ken Pillonel’s modified iPhone X featuring the technology at auction, according to Verge. Even crazier, though, the winning bidder won’t be able to use the one-of-a-kind phone on regular basis. Why so much fuss for a four-year-old smartphone that wasn’t even modified by engineers at Apple? Because Mac obsessives have been clamoring for an iPhone with USB-C for years now....
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Acer Chromebook Enterprise 515 business laptop features 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors

Work and play on one device with the Acer Chromebook Enterprise 515 business laptop. Ideal for businesses using cloud technology and for IT administrators to secure their cloud workforce, it features 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors. It also uses Intel Iris X Graphics and offers up to 512 GB of storage and up to 16 GB of RAM for a responsive performance. Moreover, the Acer Chromebook Enterprise 515 wakes from sleep in less than a second. All the while, the fingerprint scanner provides a quick log-in. Boasting a generous 15.6-inch FHD IPS display and built-in smart amplifiers, it delivers bright visuals and immersive audio. Furthermore, this business laptop has a MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability with an aluminum top cover and reinforced design. In addition, the Corning Gorilla Glass touchpad provides smooth and accurate tapping, swiping, and scrolling.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Microsoft Windows#Linux#Processors#Intel Core#Skylake#Intel Jasper Lake#Ips#Microsd
mobilesyrup.com

Apple has several refurbished iPhones, iPads and Macs in stock

After being limited to the U.S. market, refurbished iPhones officially surfaced on Apple’s Canadian website last month. Along with iPhones, Apple’s refurbished store currently has several discounted iPads and Macs in stock. Check out all refurbished offerings below:. iPhone. iPhone XS Max 64GB: $879 (New for $1,379) iPhone XS Max...
ELECTRONICS
geekculture.co

Geek Review: Govee Flow Pro Wi-Fi TV Light Bars

If you grew up a gamer, there’s no denying the lure of having RGB lights with your TV or desktop computer setup, as it brings a level of comfort and familiarity. Not only does it look good, but it somehow just enhances the mood for all your entertainment purposes, be it watching movies on the TV, or gaming on your computer. As an added bonus, and depending on how they are positioned, it actually helps to ease eye strain, as there are backlights emitting from the back of your screen and onto the wall.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

HP Victus 16.1″ gaming laptop comes packed with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor

Impress your opponents with how much you can do when you have the HP Victus 16.1″ gaming laptop. Built with an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, it will help you win. From gaming sessions to work hours, it’ll cover all your daily needs. Additionally, the all-purpose gaming keyboard gives you flexibility on the battlefield. Moreover, you’ll get a tear-free super-fast refresh rate, making the display incredible. Designed with a great cooling system, this laptop won’t overheat on you. Enjoy the ultra-sharp visual experience, and take this gadget even further than the hardware offers. That’s all thanks to the OMEN gaming hub, which lets you control all details of your performance. From lighting options to other features, make this computer yours.
COMPUTERS
Ars Technica

Asus preps affordable 13-inch laptop with detachable OLED screen

Asus has announced an upcoming laptop with a detachable 13.3-inch OLED touchscreen. OLED-equipped laptops are not unheard of, but the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED stands out due to its form factor and price. The two-in-one comes with a stand that allows you to prop the device up at an...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Amazon
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft announces Surface Laptop SE, the most affordable Surface at just $249

Microsoft today announced Surface Laptop SE, the most affordable Surface device at just $249. The Surface Laptop SE is powered by the new Windows 11 SE OS and it is specifically made for K-8 students. It comes with an 11.6-inch screen, front-facing 720p HD camera and stereo speakers. Surface Laptop SE also offers new levels of repairability for IT admins.
COMPUTERS
Liliputing

ONEXPLAYER AMD Edition handheld gaming PC coming soon

The ONEXPLAYER is a handheld gaming PC with an 8.4 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel touchscreen display surrounded by game controllers. First launched in May with up to an Intel Core i5-1185G7 processor, it was one of the most powerful devices in the handheld gaming space… until the company launched a new model with a Core i7-1195G7 chip in September.
COMPUTERS
Liliputing

Nokia X100 coming November 19 for $252

The Nokia X100 is a smartphone with a 6.67 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It ships with Android 11 and will receive monthly security updates for at least two years. It will be available in the...
CELL PHONES
Liliputing

These are 11 of the first Windows 11 SE laptops for K-8 education

Windows 11 SE is a new version of Windows that’s optimized for use in K-8 classroom settings. Designed to run on low-cost hardware and to be easy for school IT administrators to manage, it’s basically Microsoft’s answer to Chrome OS. Laptops that will ship with Windows 11 SE have the...
EDUCATION
Liliputing

MINISFORUM is building a mini PC with discrete graphics and AMD Ryzen 5000

MINISFORUM says it’s working on an upcoming small form-factor desktop computer with an AMD B550 chipset, support for up to a Ryzen 5900X processor, and support for discrete graphics. The company hasn’t announced a price, release date, or even a name for the computer yet, but a few specs are...
COMPUTERS
Liliputing

Geniatech’s XPI-S905X single-board PCs support 4K video, sell for $35 and up

GeniaTech is selling a line of single-board computers that look like Raspberry Pi clones, but which are powered by Amlogic chips instead of Broadcom processors. Available with a choice of Amlogic S905X2 or S905X3 processors, each model sports 2GB of RAM, 8GB of eMMC storage, and support for 4K video playback. They’re also competitively priced – the cheapest Geniatech XPI-S905X series computer costs $35, while the most expensive is just $42.
COMPUTERS
Liliputing

This Raspberry Pi clone has an Intel Celeron N3350 Apollo Lake processor

It would be easy to mistake Axiomtek’s KIWI310 for a Raspberry Pi Model B. Both devices are single-board computers that measure 85mm x 56mm and both have built-in USB, HDMI, and Ethernet ports plus onboard memory and a 40-pin GPIO interface. But while Raspberry Pi’s devices are powered by ARM-based...
COMPUTERS
Liliputing

Lilbits: CutiePi Linux tablet, NXP i.MX 93 chips, Twitter Blue, and YouTube’s Dislike button

The CutiePi tablet with a built-in handle, a Raspberry Pi for brains, and Linux-based software is nearing release. Twitter is charging people willing to pay for an Undo Tweet button (and a few other perks). Google hopes YouTube might be a friendlier place if it hides the number of times the dislike button has been clicked on videos. And NXP has unveiled a new processor family.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy