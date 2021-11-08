Artist Profile: Holly Kladder

Being a parent can be hard work.

Whether you’re a stay-at-home dad, or a working mom, childrearing is an around-the-clock job that never ends. This is why mini-getaways are super important, like sneaking away for an hour or two to enjoy a hobby. Holly Kladder’s sanity sanctuary is painting.

In this Artist Profile, Holly explains why it’s important for others to take a breath and “see” what’s around them. Plus, a look at her colorful works of art.

To learn more about Holly and her works, click here.

If you’d like to stay up to date with Holly’s latest projects, click here.