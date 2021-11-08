CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artist Profile: Holly Kladder

By Sarah Himes
9&10 News
 6 days ago
Being a parent can be hard work.

Whether you’re a stay-at-home dad, or a working mom, childrearing is an around-the-clock job that never ends. This is why mini-getaways are super important, like sneaking away for an hour or two to enjoy a hobby. Holly Kladder’s sanity sanctuary is painting.

In this Artist Profile, Holly explains why it’s important for others to take a breath and “see” what’s around them. Plus, a look at her colorful works of art.

To learn more about Holly and her works, click here.

If you’d like to stay up to date with Holly’s latest projects, click here.

One Up XP Show Podcast: Dakota Lee, Part 2

When you deep dive into video games, movies or comic books there usually is a big brain and a steady hand behind these medias! When you think of video games you may not think of the artist behind the graphics. Most video games start off as illustrations or art and then turned into graphics and a playable form.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
