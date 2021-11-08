POLISTINA SWORN IN TO SHORT TERM AS ATLANTIC COUNTY STATE SENATOR

Ezra Blount, a 9-year-old boy who suffered brain trauma in the crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival in Houston last week, has died, lawyers for his family said. Ezra was put into a medically induced coma in an attempt to save his life after he suffered brain, kidney and liver trauma as a result of what some witnesses described as a "crush" of music fans at the Nov. 5 event, which has now claimed 10 lives.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO