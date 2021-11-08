Rep. Cuellar Hosts Event to Celebrate Re-opening of the Southern Border to Fully Vaccinated Non-Essential Foreign Nationals
Laredo, Texas — U.S.Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28) hosted an event to celebrate the re-opening of the Gateway to the Americas International Bridge, in Laredo, to fully vaccinated non-essential foreign nationals. The Congressman was joined by Mayor of Laredo Pete Saenz, Mexico Senator Jose Narro, Mexico Senator Americo Villarreal, and Mayor of...texasborderbusiness.com
Comments / 0