CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Rep. Cuellar Hosts Event to Celebrate Re-opening of the Southern Border to Fully Vaccinated Non-Essential Foreign Nationals

texasborderbusiness.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaredo, Texas — U.S.Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28) hosted an event to celebrate the re-opening of the Gateway to the Americas International Bridge, in Laredo, to fully vaccinated non-essential foreign nationals. The Congressman was joined by Mayor of Laredo Pete Saenz, Mexico Senator Jose Narro, Mexico Senator Americo Villarreal, and Mayor of...

texasborderbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laredo, TX
Vaccines
Local
Texas Health
Laredo, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Laredo, TX
Health
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Vaccines
Laredo, TX
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
The Hill

Biden adviser points to spending package as solution to inflation

National Economic Council Director Brian Deese on Sunday pointed to the Democrats’ social spending package as a solution to rising inflation in the U.S. Asked by co-host Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union” how the White House plans to address inflation, Deese touted the party’s social spending package as a way to lower costs for Americans across the nation.
BUSINESS
The Hill

'SNL' knocks Cruz for labeling Big Bird vaccine tweet 'propaganda'

“Saturday Night Live” knocked Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) during the sketch comedy show’s latest episode for labeling a tweet by Big Bird about vaccines as “propaganda.”. The show opened with an episode of “Ted Cruz Street,” a parody of the children’s show “Sesame Street,” which, according to “SNL,” aired on “Newsmax Kids.”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Cuellar

Comments / 0

Community Policy