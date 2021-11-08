CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

Panel delves into successes, lessons from women entrepreneurs

qu.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe word ‘boss’ took on new meaning during a recent panel featuring four Quinnipiac women student entrepreneurs as they explored what it really takes to launch and run a successful business. The panel was held in honor of Women Entrepreneurship Week by the People’s United Center for Women &...

www.qu.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Alt 101.5

UM Receives Google Grant to Aid Indigenous Women Entrepreneurs

MISSOULA – The University of Montana’s startup incubator MonTEC has received an $850,000 grant from the Google.org Impact Challenge for Women and Girls to support Indigenous women looking to start or grow a business in Montana. MonTEC will use the funds in collaboration with Salish Kootenai College and Blackfeet Community...
COLLEGES
Times Union

4 challenges for women entrepreneurs and how to overcome them

(BPT) - While opportunities continue to grow for female entrepreneurs, women-owned businesses are still in the minority, and women still face many challenges when embracing the entrepreneurial life. Starting a business is far from easy, and can be even more difficult for women, as they are often kept out of...
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
bizjournals

Women entrepreneurs drive online microbusiness growth

Women are responsible for more than half of online microbusinesses started in the U.S. since the onset of the pandemic. Black people and women have started more of these very small businesses during the pandemic than they did prior to it, according to GoDaddy’s Venture Forward initiative, which polled 4,000 online microbusiness owners in July. Nine out of 10 of these entrepreneurs have fewer than 10 employees. (NYSE: GDDY)
SMALL BUSINESS
Forbes

Leadership Lessons For A Successful Digital Transformation

Speaker, InterVision's Strategic IT Advisor and author of "Amplify Your Job Search: Strategies for Finding Your Dream Job." Digital transformation was a phrase on everyone’s tongue in 2019. The pandemic soon replaced it with work from home, remote work and hybrid work. As we begin to emerge and look back, we see some organizations that flourished during the pandemic and some that did not. Many of those that did flourish have embraced digital transformation as a model for their businesses. This approach is causing organizations to rethink their strategies and embrace digital transformation as a way to not only be more resilient in the future but also to flourish.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Entrepreneur

Be The Change: Lessons From A Woman In Business (For Other Women In Business)

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The need to break the glass ceiling has existed for the past couple of centuries, and women have been fighting long and hard for that big moment. Available statistics suggest that 36% of small businesses worldwide are owned by women. People ask me about what it’s like being a woman in business at my age, and I always have the same answer: “It’s difficult, there are challenges, but you push through.” My challenges, of course, pale in comparison to the million others who don’t have the environment, access, or support that I have had. However, we often hear the words that it’s difficult, but I think it’s important that we take the time to break it down. I am a highly solution-focused person, for better and for worse, and so, I would like to plug in some guidance to all those navigating similar experiences.
SMALL BUSINESS
Register Citizen

Shark Tank Mexico will have a Special Women Entrepreneurs this week

On November 19, the International Day of Women Entrepreneurs is celebrated to commemorate the women who promote female leadership around the world. For that reason, starting this November 12, the entrepreneurship and pitching program Shark Tank México will present three special episodes dedicated to projects, businesses and ideas led by women.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women Entrepreneurs#Innovation#Mba#Purdue#Seeavv
MSNBC

The pandemic taught women this crucial lesson about change

Women in the workplace have often struggled with taking risks and embracing change. But if this pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that we are actually quite good at it. “I believe it’s not that people don't like change, it's that they fear uncertainty,” Carla Harris, vice chairman of wealth management and senior client adviser at Morgan Stanley, recently told Know Your Value’s Mika Brzezinski.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Madison365

Lessons in Strength and Resilience from Women in Military Leadership

Lessons in Strength and Resilience from Women in Military Leadership will take place Wednesday, Nov. 10, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Join Women United to learn from a panel of inspirational leaders in our community. Our Dane County community has a multitude of women leaders who inspire us to grow in our own leadership! In honor of Veterans Day this week, join Women United as we get to know three of these wonderful leaders and Women United members a bit more. Our panelists are women leaders who have paved the way for other women in the Armed Forces.
DANE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
qu.edu

Empowering our vets with individualized support

U.S. Marine Corp veteran Kathleen Lekko ’22 had lots of options when she considered her higher education path, but one university captured her attention. “I knew after visiting the university and talking to Director of Veteran and Military Affairs Jason Burke that I was confident in my decision to go to Quinnipiac,” said Lekko. “He has made the entire process from start to finish easy.”
qu.edu

Three Quinnipiac students finish among top 20 in prestigious national pitch competition

Eight Quinnipiac students are among the 100 participants selected to compete in the Collegiate Entrepreneurs’ Organization’s 2021 “Becoming Agents of Change” pitch competition — and three were selected among the top 20!. Marina Hanlon, a junior entrepreneurship major, Meghan Crocetto, a first-year entrepreneurship major in the 3+1 business program, and...
TAMPA, FL
qu.edu

Professor to discuss the 'First Thanksgiving' at Indigeneity Initiative Teach-In

The first Thanksgiving may not be what so many Americans imagine it to be, one Quinnipiac professor explains. Christina Dickerson, assistant professor of history, encourages members of the university to rethink the first Thanksgiving, as part of the university's day-long Indigeneity Initiative Teach-In. “The first Thanksgiving plays an important role...
AMERICAS
qu.edu

Indigeneity Initiative Teach-In

The Albert Schweitzer Institute at Quinnipiac is hosting a free, day-long Indigeneity Initiative Teach-In for students, faculty and staff from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 9 in the Carl Hansen Student Center Piazza on the Mount Carmel Campus. The day-long discussion will focus on the many cultures...
EDUCATION
rismedia.com

Thoughts on Leadership: Lessons From the Italians

I celebrated Italian Day with Ben Bruno of Intero Real Estate Morgan Hill and the Intero Morgan Hill team. For a little history, Morgan Hill was the first office that opened at Intero Real Estate Services; it is an iconic location, one that truly reflects the uniquely collaborative, family-first culture that defines Intero to this day.
EUROPE
MySanAntonio

Malcolm Gladwell's Classic Book Contains Timeless Lessons for Success

The writings of New York Times best-selling author and public speaker Malcolm Gladwell have inspired and intrigued readers across the globe. His book Outliers, which explores the differentiators that lead to success, contains lessons that hit close to home for entrepreneurs. In the book, Gladwell investigates the complex relationships among...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy