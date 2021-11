Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries has published a ridiculously in-depth and technical blog post that runs through some of the changes coming to the game's multiplayer at launch and beyond based on feedback from the beta. The full post is stacked with insight, and you should read the full thing to get a more complete understanding of what's changing and why. But here we're rounding up some of the top-level items that are changing for launch. Some of the big changes include the addition of Jeff Steitzer's voice for Big Team Battle and how players will not be able to move the flag in Capture the Flag with vehicles, because that was a bug not a feature.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO