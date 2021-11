Fairground Avenue in Carlisle is being paved this week as work on the Carlisle Connectivity Project begins to wind down for the season. The borough’s contractor, Rogele Inc., was slated to put down the final wearing course on Fairground Avenue from the railroad tacks north to B Street on Monday and Tuesday. Base course paving is expected on B Street between Factory Street and Fairground Avenue before Thanksgiving, according to borough engineer Mark Malarich.

CARLISLE, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO