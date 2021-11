I pulled out my old Tab A 10.1 (2016) and forget just how ridiculously limited this thing is with space. I did some searching and found out that I should be able to use the "Format as Internal" feature, but the feature is nowhere to be found. The android version is at 8.1 Oreo, so it should at least be capable, but I can't tell why the actual button/feature is missing. Another method I'm seeing is by using ADB from the PC. the idea is fairly straight forward, and yet, not. I opened adb through cmd line. But the next step I'm supposed to do is enter sm list-disks to list my USB connected devices. But when I enter it, nothing happens. The command isn't among the list of commands brought up when you enter adb. So... I have no clue where to go next.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO