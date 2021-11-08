One registered principal officer license is set to lapse in ZIP Code 60103 during 2021

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — COVID-19 case counts are on the rise again, with infection rates, case totals, and hospitalizations up across the country. Healthcare leaders are bracing for a possible post-Thanksgiving spike, including people who have been reinfected with the virus. Now, Pennsylvania’s Department of Health is changing how it will be counting cases to include those reinfected patients. Starting Monay, the state’s health department will include COVID-19 reinfections as new cases when they release the case count. Under the new guidelines, anyone who tests positive more than once at least 90 days apart will be counted more than once when the numbers are reported. State...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO