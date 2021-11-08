CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

With Covid, Better Safe Than Sorry Is the Way to Go

By Dr. Henry Nieder
vineyardgazette.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember the spring of 2020‚ 18 months ago, when the word Covid had just entered our vocabulary. Many of us did not work or attend school, isolated ourselves from friends and sanitized our groceries. The future was unclear and the lack of information was frightening. While we are still...

vineyardgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
townline.org

FOR YOUR HEALTH: Three Ways To Keep Your Child Safe From COVID-19

Children and teens are catching and spreading COVID-19 at an increasingly high rate. Even if your child or teen has not yet contracted COVID-19, they are at risk, especially with the low number of vaccinated residents in North Dakota. “In the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, older people were...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Great Britain#Immunization
The Citizens Voice

Outlook for COVID-19 spread better for upcoming holidays than last year

In the second half of October 2020, long-term COVID-19 new case counts kept going up statewide and in Northeast Pennsylvania. This year, it was the opposite. Through Saturday, the two-week new case count dropped 15 days in a row statewide and regionally, even with children back in school and even though two-week case counts are much higher this year than last.
PUBLIC HEALTH
khqa.com

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
vineyardgazette.com

Covid Cases Plummet to New Low

New confirmed cases of Covid-19 dropped to their lowest level in four months last week, the Island boards of health reported Monday in a regular update. Four people tested positive for the coronavirus — two in their 30s and two in their 40s — for the week ending Saturday, Nov. 6. Three of the four were fully vaccinated and the fourth was unvaccinated, according to the boards of health report, which also report that two of the people were symptomatic and the other two showed no symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Best Life

Never Say These 2 Words to a Flight Attendant, Expert Warns

As we all know, air travel is a far cry from what it used to be in the golden age when flight attendants wheeled a carving station down the aisle at mealtime and passengers ate on real china. These days, the whole experience can feel downright uncivilized, and flight attendants have been pushed to the limits of their patience by unruly or unreasonable—even downright violent—passengers. Such challenging working conditions can create a tinderbox of tension and anxiety on airplanes, and in that environment, just a few poorly chosen words can be misconstrued, even when passengers know they're joking or are merely trying to make conversation with silly banter. That's why, on your next flight, you should plan to talk to flight attendants not only with kindness and compassion, but also with mindfulness that words matter.
LIFESTYLE
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Surgeon General Responds to Matthew McConaughey’s Stance on Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans. While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.” He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Why COVID-19 is spiking in highly vaccinated states

The coronavirus pandemic is still going. And as we head into the winter months, there are a number of questions about what might happen in states with high vaccination rates and mitigation measures. Some highly vaccinated states have seen massive coronavirus surges as of late, which might be a sign...
PUBLIC HEALTH
insideedition.com

20-Year-Old Dancer Has Heart Attack After 'Dry Scooping' Energy Supplement

It’s billed as something to help you get the most out of your workouts, but some are consuming energy powder without mixing it in water, which can have dangerous consequences. “The dry scoop challenge” is an alarming new trend, and our investigation found that some teenagers and other gym enthusiasts...
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy