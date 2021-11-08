CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay, AL

Obituary: Clay Austin Saab (September 12, 1989 ~ October 31, 2021)

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 6 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports

Clay, age 32, passed away on Sunday, October 31st, from injuries he sustained in a car accident. Clay was preceded in death by his grandparents Earl and Catherine Mackey and George and Mary Saab.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vvwav_0cqULJMz00

Clay Austin Saab

He is survived by his mother, Karen “Candy” Saab, his father, Donald Saab (Dorothy); his sisters, Heather Crotzer (Jason) and Amber Crosby (Dalas); his brother, Dusty. His niece, Bailey Crotzer, and his nephews, Brody Crotzer, Gavin Price, and Landon Maddox and his dog, Gibbs.

Clay loved life and lived life to the fullest. He loved the beach, the river, and spending time with his family and friends. He was so funny and witty. He loved music and helping others any way he could. He had a heart of pure gold. The family would like to express a special thank you to UAB trauma doctors and their team, who tried so hard to save him.

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
