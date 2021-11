Wake Forest briefly found its long-lost defense only for NC State to find its offense in the last 2 minutes of the first half. The Demon Deacons, after giving up 58 points last week, forced a pair of early turnovers for a 21-6 lead but the Wolfpack responded with a pair of touchdown passes from Devin Leary to cut the margin to 24-20 at the half of Saturday’s key Atlantic Division matchup in Winston-Salem.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO