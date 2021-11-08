CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC 268 reactions: Winning and losing fighters on social media

By Mike Bohn, The Blue Corner, Follow @MikeBohnMMA
 6 days ago
Since the early days when the sport was anything but a mainstream endeavor the MMA industry has thrived and survived through various websites, forums, and, perhaps most importantly, social-media platforms.

Fighters interact with fans, each other and many more through the likes of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, which helps outsiders get a deeper look into the minds of the athletes.

Following Saturday’s UFC 268 event in New York, several of the winning and losing fighters, along with their coaches, training partners or family members, took to social media to react to the event or share a message with supporters.

The defeated

The defeated: CJ Vergara

The defeated: Bruno Souza

The defeated: John Allan

The defeated: Gian Villante

The defeated: Jordan Williams

The defeated: Billy Quarantillo

The defeated: Michael Chandler

The defeated: Zhang Weili

The defeated: Colby Covington

The victorious

The victorious: Ode Osbourne

The victorious: Melsik Baghdasaryan

The victorious: Dustin Jacoby

The victorious: Chris Barnett

The victorious: Ian Garry

The victorious: Nassourdine Imavov

The victorious: Chris Curtis

The victorious: Bobby Green

The victorious: Alex Pereira

The victorious: Marlon Vera

The victorious: Shane Burgos

The victorious: Justin Gaethje

The victorious: Rose Namajunas

The victorious: Kamaru Usman

