Kerry Releases Enhanced Second-Generation Range of Premium Taste Extracts for Low-/No-Alcohol Drinks: Botanicals Collection ZERO 2.0
Naas, Ireland — Kerry, the world’s leading taste and nutrition company, is excited to officially release its Botanicals Collection ZERO 2.0, an enhanced next-generation range of high-quality, authentic botanical extracts—containing 0% ethanol—designed specifically for global rapid-growth low- and no-alcohol beverage markets. Applications include low-/no-alcohol drinks and mocktails, regular alcoholic beverages, and...www.bevnet.com
Comments / 0