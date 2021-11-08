Travis Scott to handle funeral costs for Astroworld victims

Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

(CNN) — Travis Scott plans to cover all funeral costs for the eight victims who were killed at the Astroworld Festival on Friday, according to a statement released on Monday by the rapper’s representation.

Additionally, the artist is partnering with BetterHelp to provide free mental health care services to all impacted by the tragedy.

“Travis remains in active conversations with the city of Houston, law enforcement, and local first responders to respectfully and appropriately connect with the individuals and families of those involved,” the statement reads. “These are the first of many steps Travis plans on taking as a part of his personal vow to assist those affected throughout their grieving and recovery process.”

Organizers of Astroworld will provide a full refund to ticketholders. This will apply to those who attended on Friday and those who held tickets for the Saturday events, which were canceled.

Scott responded to the incident on social media over the weekend and wrote, “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.”

