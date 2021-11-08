CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Travis Scott to handle funeral costs for Astroworld victims

By CNN
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a0aaB_0cqUJK2S00
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

(CNN) — Travis Scott plans to cover all funeral costs for the eight victims who were killed at the Astroworld Festival on Friday, according to a statement released on Monday by the rapper’s representation.

Additionally, the artist is partnering with BetterHelp to provide free mental health care services to all impacted by the tragedy.

“Travis remains in active conversations with the city of Houston, law enforcement, and local first responders to respectfully and appropriately connect with the individuals and families of those involved,” the statement reads. “These are the first of many steps Travis plans on taking as a part of his personal vow to assist those affected throughout their grieving and recovery process.”

Organizers of Astroworld will provide a full refund to ticketholders. This will apply to those who attended on Friday and those who held tickets for the Saturday events, which were canceled.

Scott responded to the incident on social media over the weekend and wrote, “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

Kylie Cosmetics products are being binned following Astroworld tragedy

Kylie Jenner was faced with massive backlash after she left a story up of an ambulance making its way through the crowd at the Astroworld Festival, where 8 people died. Fans shared the sentiment that Jenner should have deleted the video as soon as she realised the severity of the situation. Rather than immediately deleting the Instagram video, the makeup mogul left it up for over twelve hours.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Astroworld Victim Carried Out by Police and Dropped on Head

A horrifying video has surfaced, showing the chaos at the Astroworld festival had emergency workers so overtaxed, they tried taking one of the victims out on a stretcher but dropped her on her head. The video shows a security guard, a police officer and another person carrying a woman on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Scott
Click2Houston.com

Grandmother who attended Astroworld Festival says she bought ‘death ticket’

HOUSTON – One by one, they shared their experiences, or “nightmares,” as they called them. Plaintiffs represented by powerhouse attorneys Benjamin Crump and Alex Hilliard stood in front of the Harris County Civil Courthouse Friday morning detailing what happened on Nov. 5, the day that an iconic Houston staple -- Astroworld -- would be linked forever to a mass casualty tied to megastars.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Astroworld medics under fire as ninth victim revealed as woman seen being dropped from stretcher on her head

The training and experience of medical staff at the doomed Astroworld Festival has come under the spotlight again after it emerged that the ninth victim was the woman filmed being dropped from a stretcher on her head.Bharti Shahani became the ninth person to die as a result of the deadly crush at the Travis Scott show on Friday night, with her family confirming she died from her injuries on Wednesday night after spending the last five days fighting for her life in intensive care.The attorney for Ms Shahani’s family James Lassiter confirmed in a press conference on Thursday afternoon that...
ACCIDENTS
HollywoodLife

How Travis Scott Is Supporting Kylie Jenner During Her Second Pregnancy

Sources tells HollywoodLife exclusively that Travis Scott has been going ‘above and beyond’ for Kylie Jenner during her second pregnancy. Get more details here. Travis Scott has “been a rock” for Kylie Jenner during her second pregnancy, sources have revealed exclusively to HollywoodLife. The couple, who also share daughter Stormi, 3, together, confirmed they were expecting baby number two in September; and according to a source close to the rapper, 30, Travis has been very hands on.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astroworld#Cnn#Betterhelp#Instagram A
New York Post

Fans claim ‘The Simpsons’ predicted Astroworld tragedy

The animated Nostradamus has done it again — or, at least, fan art has. Fans of “The Simpsons” have pointed out yet another instance of the notoriously prophetic show apparently predicting the news years before it occurred, this time with the recent Astroworld tragedy. While aired episodes of the cartoon have previously been credited with anticipating everything from Sept. 11 to Roy Horn being mauled by a tiger, the parallels this time actually don’t have to do with the series itself, but with fan art of it.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
rolling out

Travis Scott’s ex-manager calls him the ‘worst person’ he’s ever worked with

In the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott’s actions and behavior in previous years has now come under increased scrutiny. Scott’s former manager Shane Morris posted a video on social media where he called the “Sicko Mode” rapper the “worst person” he’s ever been affiliated with in the industry. Morris also said Scott is a liar, a cheat and a violent person and that he saw something like what happened in Houston coming years ago.
MUSIC
The Independent

Texas police chief says he personally warned Travis Scott hours before eight died in Astroworld tragedy

The chief of the Houston Police personally warned Travis Scott about crowd control just hours before eight fans died during the tragedy at Astroworld Festival, according to a report. A source with knowledge of Houston Police Chief Troy Finner’s account of the day told the New York Times that he had visited the rapped at his trailer before he took to the stage on Friday in front of 50,000 fans in Houston, Texas.Chief Finner, who knows Mr Scott personally, is said to have relayed his concerns about the energy of the crowd which he said would include very devoted...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
HollywoodLife

Travis Scott Spotted Outside His Houston Mansion In 1st Photos Since Astroworld Tragedy

The rapper was spotted pacing outside of his home, in the new photos taken after the tragic events at Astroworld on Friday November 5. Travis Scott was seen outside of his Houston, Texas home on Wednesday November 10, for the first time since the Astroworld Festival, where nine people died and many more were injured. The 30-year-old rapper was photographed pacing outside of the mansion, speaking on his cell phone, as he was wrapped up in a black blanket with the letter “H” patterned on it. SEE THE PHOTOS FROM DailyMail HERE.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Teyana Taylor Blasts 'TMZ' Over Travis Scott Astroworld Defense Claims

Los Angeles, CA – Singer Teyana Taylor was incensed on Wednesday (November 10) after she came across a TMZ story claiming she defended Travis Scott in the wake of the Astroworld Festival tragedy. Taylor quickly took her grievances to Twitter and blasted the publication for its inflammatory headline. “R U...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Is ‘Broken & Devastated’ Over Deaths At Travis Scott’s Astroworld In 1st Statement

Kylie Jenner has broken her silence about the deaths of eight people at her boyfriend Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival. Kylie Jenner has spoken out after eight people died at her on again/off again boyfriend Travis Scott‘s Astroworld music festival. The cosmetics CEO was in the VIP section of the November 6 event with her daughter Stormi Webster and sister Kendall Jenner when the crowd surge took place, unaware of the deaths until after the show.
CELEBRITIES
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy