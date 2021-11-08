CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

RV found engulfed in flames by Lehigh fire crews

By Katelyn Massarelli
 6 days ago

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – An RV was found engulfed in flames in Lehigh Acres Monday afternoon.

Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District said they responded to the fire on Balfour Terrace at about 3:45 p.m.

Firefighters found an RV with no one inside. The RV was fully-involved when crews arrived, Lehigh fire officials said.

Crews had to use relay pumping because there was a lack of water sources on scene and the RV was a distance away from the road.

