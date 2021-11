Robinhood, which has already found itself at the center of some controversy in 2021, announced today that it has suffered a security breach. The breach dates back to November 3rd when it says that an “unauthorized third party obtained access to a limited amount of personal information for a portion of our customers.” The good news is that Robinhood doesn’t think more delicate data, such as social security numbers and credit/debit card numbers have been compromised.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO