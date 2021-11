SALISBURY, Md. – The supply chain for food is being stressed, as holiday shoppers prepare for large-scale gatherings for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Sanchez Butcher Shop in Salisbury tells us they have had to pay a premium to keep their inventory well-stocked, and fear that when large families come in looking to purchase in bulk, they may not be able to handle it.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO