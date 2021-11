Rich Brian is the moon in the Head In The Clouds sky. Controlling the crowd like the tide and eclipsing the sun displayed on the LED screen, the rapper glided onto stage in a retro futuristic, chrome vest and pants set. Although it had been a year since his last foray onto the stage, Rich Brian brought charisma to his set as he bounced onto the Head In The Clouds Music and Arts Festival T stage sandwiched by an iron-masked army on LED screens that looked with fiery eyes upon the crowd. Despite the horror-inducing imagery, the rapper danced as cannons sent sparks into the air and fans screamed for his attention for one of the most chill-inducing performances of the night.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO