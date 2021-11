Islam Makhachev responded after former UFC champ Eddie Alvarez said Justin Gaethje getting the next lightweight title shot “is only right.”. Makhachev recently defeated Dan Hooker at UFC 267 to improve to 10-1 overall in the UFC with his current nine-fight win streak. Makhachev is clearly one of the best lightweight fighters in the world, and he is hoping to get the next title shot at 155lbs against the winner of UFC 269’s Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier main event. However, after Gaethje defeated Michael Chandler at UFC 268 in a “Fight of the Year” candidate last weekend, there seems to be more support for Gaethje getting the next title shot. One of those supporters is his former UFC rival Alvarez, who took to his social media to stump for him.

