UFC

Jon Jones talks about training with Alex Pereira and never going back to his old gym

By Suryansh Thakur
firstsportz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJon Jones gives out a couple of bold statements. Alex Pereira made a debut for ages as he knocked out his opponent Andreas Michailidis with a flying knee in the second round of their contest at UFC 268, the Brazilian fighter had a lot of hype around him, as he holds...

firstsportz.com

firstsportz.com

“I’ll give 3 million to Jon Jones if he can beat me in a MMA match or I’ll go back to jail,” Dillon Danis issues a fight challenge to Jon Jones

An American mixed martial arts fighter and a contender in the middleweight division at Bellator MMA and long-lasting training partner of Conor Mcgregor, Dillon Danis (2-0) has not fought in a long time. Many people believe this guy is just a laughing stock, but the “self-proclaimed best fighter on the planet” has called out almost every one in the community.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Jon Jones responds after longtime UFC rival Daniel Cormier claims “The first true loss of his career is very near”

Jon Jones has responded after his longtime rival Daniel Cormier suggested that “the first true loss” of his career is “very near”. During a recent Reddit ‘Ask Me Anything’ session with his ESPN co-host Ryan Clark, ‘DC’ was questioned if he thought ‘Bones’ had a realistic chance of defeating either of the reigning UFC heavyweight champions in Ciryl Gane and Francis Ngannou.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Jon Jones reveals his new gym after being kicked out of JacksonWink, calls it his ‘new home base’

Jon Jones is now training at Greg Jackson’s affiliate gym as he has found a new gym. After Jones was arrested and charged with domestic violence after the 2021 UFC Hall of Fame ceremony, Mike Winkeljohn announced he was kicking “Bones” out of the gym. He said the former UFC light heavyweight was able to return barring him making significant changes to his life.
UFC
mmanews.com

Jon Jones Addresses His “Miserable, Hateful” Trolls

Jon Jones is back to his tweeting ways, this time taking aim at his legions of trolls. Since his arrest in September, the widely-considered MMA GOAT has shied away from Twitter—a notorious dumpster fire of negative sentiment. Instead, Jones has restricted himself to the relatively more placid waters of Instagram, where he’s documented his progress to heavyweight, and occasionally, fired back at haters.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jon Jones 'definitely won't be going back' to Jackson Wink, begins search for new team

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been training out of his garage in recent weeks and he wants that to change. In mid-October, Jones (26-1 MMA, 20-1 UFC) was banned from Jackson Wink by longtime coach Mike Winkeljohn following a misdemeanor arrest for alleged battery involving his fiancee, Jessie Moses. Despite his physical separation from the gym, Jones said Sunday on Twitter he will still root for his former teammates – even though he has no plans to return there.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Brazilian#Q A#Https T Co Jkmuqtzkyu
bjpenndotcom

Thiago Santos hopes former rival Jon Jones comes back better than ever: “Jones is a legend of the sport”

UFC light heavyweight Thiago Santos hopes that former rival Jon Jones comes back better than ever, saying “Jones is a legend of the sport.”. Santos and Jones met in the main event of UFC 239 in July 2019. In what was one of the toughest fights of Jones’ UFC light heavyweight title run, he edged out a split decision to get past Santos in what was an incredible fight. Of course, that fight was over two years ago, and so much else has happened in the years since then. Santos is still fighting and just beat Johnny Walker in his last fight, but Jones hasn’t fought since February 2020. Since then, he has mentioned moving up to heavyweight, but that move has since been delayed for numerous issues including Jones’ recent arrest for domestic battery.
UFC
Sherdog

Jon Jones Says He Won’t Return to Jackson-Wink, Has No Hard Feelings Toward Longtime Gym

Jon Jones won’t return to Jackson-Wink MMA after being banned from the Albuquerque, N.M.-based camp last month. Jones revealed that he will seek a new training home in a series of posts on Twitter, though that new destination is currently unclear. The former light heavyweight champion was suspended from the Jackson-Wink gym by Mike Winkeljohn following his arrest for battery domestic violence in Las Vegas this past September. Winkeljohn indicated that Jones could return if he quit drinking, but an eventual reunion doesn’t appear to be an option for the fighter, who hasn’t competed in the Octagon since February 2020.
COMBAT SPORTS
firstsportz.com

Jon Jones, Amanda Nunes, Stephen Wonderboy, and others react to Alex Pereira KO Andreas Michailidis with flying knee at UFC 268

Alex Pereira introduces himself to the UFC world in style as he puts down Andreas Michailidis at UFC 268 with a flying knee. The former two-division champion in GLORY, Alex Pereira made his UFC debut at UFC 268 today. The fighter lit up the crowd at the historical Madison Square Garden in New York City with his stunning finish in the last fight of the preliminary card. Pereira was considered Israel Adesanya’s kryptonite as he is the only man on earth to finish the current middleweight UFC champion in his professional career.
UFC
chatsports.com

Jon Jones vows he won’t return to JacksonWink, ‘improved significantly’ training in garage

Jon Jones, Greg Jackson, Brandon Gibson, Ultimate Fighting Championship, garage house, Dominick Reyes, Francis N'gannou, WWF Light Heavyweight Championship, Derrick Lewis. After he was arrested and charged with domestic violence in September former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was reportedly expelled from his longtime gym. His ouster from Jackson Winkeljohn MMA Academy was seemingly at the behest of Mike Winkeljohn.
UFC
chatsports.com

Jon Jones has found his new training home

Well, he couldn’t just keep training out of his garage, could he?. Jon Jones had an unexpected split with the Jackson-Wink gym last month, which had been the backbone of his MMA training for much of his recent MMA career. That split came after Jones was banned from the facility, following his recent domestic violence related arrest in Las Vegas.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Aaron Pico talks Bellator 271, Jon Jones’ gym exit, Carlos Condit’s retirement, more

Aaron Pico isn’t overlooking Justin Gonzales, but skill-for-skill, he just doesn’t see a way his fellow featherweight up-and-comer can beat him on Friday night. Pico and Gonzalez will meet in a highly anticipated matchup at Bellator 271. The event takes place at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., and will be headlined by a featherweight title fight between Cris Cyborg and Sinead Kavanagh. The main card airs on Showtime following the prelims, which you can watch on MMA Fighting.
UFC
mmanews.com

Jon Jones Announces New Gym Following Jackson-Wink MMA Exit

Jon Jones has found a new, yet familiar home to train out of. Jones has been training with Greg Jackson and Mike Winkeljohn for the vast majority of his MMA career, being a big reason for the notoriety and fame of the gym. However, that all changed after his latest run-in with the law that saw him accused of domestic violence. Winkeljohn then revealed that he made the decision to ban the former light heavyweight champion from the gym until he is sober and able to get his life on track.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier blasts Henry Cejudo for training with Jon Jones, ‘Bones’ responds

UFC analyst Daniel Cormier blasted Henry Cejudo for training with Jon Jones, and “Bones” has responded to the criticism of his former rival. Jones was recently kicked out of Team Jackson-Wink following an alleged domestic battery incident at a hotel in Las Vegas following his Hall of Fame induction ceremony back in September ahead of UFC 266. With Jones no longer part of the team, at least until he cleans his act up, he has admitted that he is now looking into other gyms to potentially join, and one of those options appears to be Fight Ready. This past week, photos emerged of Jones training at the camp alongside the former UFC champion Cejudo and alongside UFC middleweight Eryk Anders as he looked to be enjoying Fight Ready. However, while Jones might like the move, there are others who do not like it.
UFC
punditarena.com

The Jon Jones gym situation

Chael Sonnen found himself in a strange place as he tried to speak about Jon Jones without abusing him. The idea that Jones’ mental state was off was one that has left Sonnen holding back on taking shots at Jones. Sonnen understands that Jones has his demons and after relocating his usual abuse towards Albuquerque instead of Jones, he shared his thoughts on Jones’ decision to stay there when looking for a new gym.
SPORTS
