Jon Jones talks about training with Alex Pereira and never going back to his old gym

UFC light heavyweight Thiago Santos hopes that former rival Jon Jones comes back better than ever, saying “Jones is a legend of the sport.”. Santos and Jones met in the main event of UFC 239 in July 2019. In what was one of the toughest fights of Jones’ UFC light heavyweight title run, he edged out a split decision to get past Santos in what was an incredible fight. Of course, that fight was over two years ago, and so much else has happened in the years since then. Santos is still fighting and just beat Johnny Walker in his last fight, but Jones hasn’t fought since February 2020. Since then, he has mentioned moving up to heavyweight, but that move has since been delayed for numerous issues including Jones’ recent arrest for domestic battery.

UFC ・ 11 DAYS AGO