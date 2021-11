Fried chicken specialists tripling Denver presence. Less than two months after opening its first Colorado location, San Diego-based chicken chain The Crack Shack announced Tuesday that it plans to debut two more sites by late next year — one near Park Meadows mall and another in the RiNo neighborhood. And while concept executives have been pleased with the performance of their location inside the new Grange Hall food hall in Greenwood Village, the next stores will be full fast-casual-service locations, complete with local beer tap lists and outdoor patios.

DENVER, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO