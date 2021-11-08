CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

The Waters Edge at Giovanni's Thanksgiving to Go

By Stacy Lindsey
hamlethub.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORDER BY - Friday, Nov. 19th. PICK UP LOCATION: 2748 Post Road, Stamford/Darien...

news.hamlethub.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Where to get a free turkey for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving will be here before we know it. And no matter where you stand on the brining issue or the best way to roast a turkey, chances are you have a lot of grocery shopping in store the next few weeks. However, that shopping list is about to get a...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Carla Hall Recommends This Dish If You Don't Want A Whole Turkey On Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving dinner traditionally brings American families together for a big feast. Now that vaccines are available to protect people against COVID-19 — something we didn't have this time last year — it's easier to make this happen safely, and that's something we can all be thankful for. But travel and large gatherings aren't safe for everyone quite yet. And let's be real: No matter what the year, or the status of any global pandemic, some people's idea of traditional Thanksgiving dinner involves just the immediate family or a small group of friends. Sometimes, a whole turkey isn't practical or is simply too much food for the occasion.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Dinner Rolls That Could Totally Pass as Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. A basket of warm dinner rolls can make even a regular weeknight meal feel special, and they’re practically a requirement for holiday meals like Thanksgiving. Although the bread aisle and bakery department at most grocery stores usually have an assortment of fresh rolls, a stash of frozen rolls can really come in handy. You can bust them out whenever you’re whipping up a quick batch of soup, pull them out for a chicken dinner on a whim, or use them as a nice accompaniment to a big salad.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving Dinner#Waters Edge#Turkeys#Food Drink
jamiesfeast.com

Easy Banana Cream Pie

This easy banana cream pie is so creamy and delicious! Ideal for all banana dessert lovers! And what’s best – it doesn’t really matter if you are not so good in the kitchen – this recipe is so simple that you will definitely succeed. So, impress your boyfriend, husband, family or friends with this delicious easy banana cream pie. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
k1025.com

Snag Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go At These Kalamazoo Area Spots

For many, Thanksgiving is a 'favorite' time of year. Not necessarily for the sake of seeing family (cue the pressure about getting married and unwanted political conversations) but, because of the food. Truly, the plethora of food options on Thanksgiving can be overwhelming. You have your green bean casserole, turkey,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Williamson Source

12 Places to Order Thanksgiving To-Go

If your idea of the perfect holiday includes not cooking in the kitchen all day, we’ve found these places that will gladly cook for you so you can spend more time with your family. 1. Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant. The Puckett’s Gro. holiday catering menu entrée options include smoked, roasted...
FRANKLIN, TN
saucemagazine.com

16 St. Louis restaurants offering Thanksgiving to go

Whether you’re looking for a festive plate for one, a complete meal that serves 10, or just a fresh, seasonal pie, takeaway specials for the holiday – including several that are entirely plant-based – abound. The Complete Package. Cinder House. Cinder House’s Thanksgiving carryout special feeds 10 and features a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
carolinasportsman.com

S.S.T. Balls are a holiday party favorite

It’s been a crazy year, and I’m glad to finally be offering a recipe for December, for those Christmas parties, family get-togethers, gatherings for sporting events, tailgating and just about anything else where the invitation includes instructions on bringing a snack. In past years, many of these recipes have involved...
RECIPES
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Saturday Night @: Water’s Edge Winery & Bistro

From left: Yours Fooly, Sheila and Linda! It was great to have both of them join me for dinner! We’ve all been friends since high school and it was nice to have a mini-reunion dinner with both of them!. Sheila and Linda enjoyed the wine here, but it should be...
RESTAURANTS
menifee247.com

Giovanni's has great options for take-home meals

At Giovanni‘s, we offer you extraordinary food & wine with fun, value and the same warm hospitality that we have become known for. Visit our website www.giovannismenifee.net or call us at 888-904-3180 to know more about our food or for any takeout orders. #Giovanni #GiovannisMenifee #Pizza #Pasta #FamilyRestaurant #LunchSpecial #DeliciousDishes...
RESTAURANTS
penbaypilot.com

BRUNCH EVERY SUNDAY at Water’s Edge – STARTING 11/14

Water’s Edge Restaurant & Bar offers a relaxed and casual dining experience overlooking the beautiful Sheepscot River in Edgecomb, Maine. Located just over the bridge from Wiscasset and minutes from Boothbay Harbor and Damariscotta. We are so excited to offer Brunch Every Sunday (starting November 14th) throughout the fall and...
EDGECOMB, ME
TODAY.com

Joy Bauer's go-to Thanksgiving sides: Sweet potato mac and bacon-wrapped carrots

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, I'm planning a number of scrumptious sides to serve — and devour — along with my family. Two dishes that currently have me drooling: sweet potato mac and cheese (imagine layers of roasted sweet potato smothered in a rich, cheesy sauce) and maple-glazed carrots wrapped in bacon (picture caramelized, tender carrots coupled with savory, salty bacon shining with a maple glaze). Forks up and feast mode on — it's time to gobble, gobble!
RECIPES
boothbayregister.com

HOLIDAY PARTIES AT WATER’S EDGE - GROUP OR SMALL EVENTS!

THE HOLIDAYS ARE RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER... Planning a business meeting, gathering or holiday party in the Midcoast region? Consider Water’s Edge Restaurant & Bar at Sheepscot Harbour Village Resort, just over the bridge from Wiscasset and minutes from Boothbay Harbor. From intimate gatherings of 50 to 150, our spacious...
WISCASSET, ME
Chicago magazine

Go Beyond the Bird With Thanksgiving Dinner This Year

I’ll admit it — I am one of those weirdos who genuinely loves turkey. And not just during Thanksgiving; I cook turkey all year long. But I readily admit that I am part of a small minority, and many cooks, guests, and restaurant diners easily tire of the giant birds. For this year’s Thanksgiving round-up, I decided to try something different and pick the best places you can go for non-turkey feasts. These might be vegetarian, feature other cuts of meat, or just be all around different. Go beyond the bird and try something new.
FOOD & DRINKS
northforker.com

Thanksgiving: Where to go, when you’re going To-Go

FOOD STYLING BY LAUREN LOMBARDI, PHOTOGRAPHY BY DAVID BENTHAL. With less than three weeks until the biggest meal of the year, I’ve reached a carving-fork in the road. On way is a homemade Thanksgiving with a kitchen full friends and relatives to cook alongside me. On the other is a...
FESTIVAL

Comments / 0

Community Policy