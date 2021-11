Elon Musk has agreed to pay some tax on his $ 300 billion wealth, but only to be able to increase his wealth even more. After a Twitter survey, in which he asked users to decide for him whether or not to sell 10% of his quotes to pay income taxes, the co-founder and CEO of Tesla actually has sold about 5 million titles of his company, a thousand dollars each, but only and then buy back half a $ 6.24 per share.

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO