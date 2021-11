I love short stories. I know they’re something a lot of people — even voracious readers — don’t tend to read much of, but I think that has more to do with the way we’re exposed to them than anything else. In school, they’re presented as something to be intensely analyzed. There’s nothing wrong with that, but literary analysis is not what most readers are looking to do after our school days are behind us. Add to that the fact that finding short stories is a different skillset than tracking down novels. My local library isn’t full to the brim with lit mags, after all.

