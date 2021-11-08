CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
$1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill Passes US House

wamwamfm.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON–The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that Democrats struggled to negotiate Friday, passed the U.S. House Friday night, on a vote of 228 to 206, with 13 Republicans voting with Democrats. None of Indiana’s Republicans voted in favor of the bill. “I believe that our nation needs federal investment in...

www.wamwamfm.com

