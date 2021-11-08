CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vaccine Mandate Temporarily Blocked

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked President Biden’s federal vaccine mandate from taking effect. The mandate was set to be put in place on Sunday, Nov. 7, but attorney generals from 19 states sued to block the mandate and a judge issued a temporary halt of the mandate...

Indiana Chamber Upholding Vaccine Mandate

Indiana is one of several states suing to block President Biden’s vaccination-or-testing mandate to large businesses. But the Indiana Chamber says businesses don’t have time to wait to see if the regulation is upheld. By January 4, workers at companies with 100 or more employees face firing unless they’re vaccinated...
Reason.com

Dueling Dictionary Definitions Figure Prominently in the Legal Dispute Over OSHA's Vaccine Mandate

Briefs submitted to U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit this week suggest that dueling dictionary definitions could figure prominently in the legal dispute over the federal vaccine mandate for private employers. Opponents of the mandate, which the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) published last Friday, argue that it exceeds the agency's statutory authority. The Justice Department says the mandate plainly falls within the agency's powers under the Occupational Safety and Health Act. The dispute hinges largely on the meaning of key phrases in that law, which is why both sides in the 5th Circuit case did a dictionary dive, looking for definitions that bolster their arguments.
Washington Post

In wake of Bannon indictment, Republicans warn of payback

Republicans are rallying around former White House adviser Stephen K. Bannon after his indictment on charges of contempt of Congress on Friday, warning that Democrats’ efforts to force Bannon to comply with what they say is an unfair subpoena paves the way for them to do the same if they take back the House in 2022.
Washington Post

A newly disclosed memo reveals Trump’s plot to turn the military into his personal goon squad

I want to apologize to Mark T. Esper, former president Donald Trump’s fourth and second-to-last defense secretary. I may have been too harsh on the man who became known as “Yesper” for accommodating Trump. As I noted in March: “He did not vocally protest pardons for war criminals, the use of the defense budget to build a border wall or the withdrawal of troops from Germany.” But now that we have seen fresh evidence of how much Trump and his henchmen loathed Esper, he is rising in my estimation.
Fox News

Psaki does damage control for Kamala Harris' reputation as poll numbers plummet

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended Vice President Kamala Harris' position in the Biden administration on Sunday amid her sinking poll numbers. "For anyone who needs to hear it. @VP is not only a vital partner to @POTUS but a bold leader who has taken on key, important challenges facing the country—from voting rights to addressing root causes of migration to expanding broadband," Psaki tweeted.
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
Rolling Stone

He’s a Texas County’s Top Law Enforcement Official. What’s His Name Doing on an Oath Keeper Roster?

Sheriff Jeff Lyde, of Clay County Texas, prefers a thin-blue-line gaiter instead of a covid mask. And he shares right-wing memes on Facebook that express contempt for the federal government. In October he posted, “LET’S GO BRANDON!” — the right’s G-rated code for “fuck Joe Biden.” He posted meme in April likening Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi to Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels from Dumb and Dumber. On the 4th of July, Lyde posted a graphic that read: “REMEMBER WHAT YOU’RE CELEBRATING: AN ARMED POPULATION REFUSED TO GIVE UP THEIR GUNS AND PAY THEIR TAXES.” Is this just a little edgelord...
