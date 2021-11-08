Some mid-Michigan schools cancel classes due to staffing shortages

Multiple mid-Michigan school districts are canceling classes this semester because of staffing shortages.

Some students go virtual for a few days, or a week, while others get the day off. Most of the time, the cancelation happens less than 24 hours in advance.

The perfect storm of cold and flu season, covid and quarantines, and lack of substitute teachers is making mid-Michigan superintendents scramble to plug schedule gaps.

"We just didn't have the human resources to be able to test the kids, teach the kids, meet their needs. So again, it goes back, could we meet those needs virtually? Yes, we could,” Byron Area Schools Superintendent Bob Cassiday said.

Elementary students were out of school on Friday but went back to school on Monday. Byron middle and high school students have also been out since Friday.

"We hit about 80 percent of the students having to quarantine because of the relationships the students have, whether they're in class or a team or out of school contacts,” Cassiday said.

The high school will go back in person Wednesday. Middle schoolers have to wait until next Tuesday for in-person classes.

Parking lots at districts across mid-Michigan are empty due to lack of staff. After school and childcare programs have been canceled as well.

The district said many staff members had negative reactions to the covid booster shot over the weekend, and with few subs, they had no choice but to cancel.

St. Brigid Catholic School in Midland faces a similar problem.

"I feel like because everybody's in the same boat and our substitutes often substitute for more than one school system that you're either the first or you don't make it,” said Laura Wilkowski, the principal.

This is the first time, through the whole pandemic, that Wilkowski had to cancel school at the last minute.

"As the calls come in, we start to fill them, and what happened the other day is they just came in quicker than I could fill,” Wilkowski said.

Both Cassiday and Wilkowski have themselves covered for missing staff this semester.