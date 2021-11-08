UConn's Hawkins likely to miss opener

UConn freshman Jordan Hawkins speaks with the media on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (Neill Ostrout / Journal Inquirer)

STORRS -- UConn freshman Jordan Hawkins will have to wait a little longer to make his debut for the Huskies.

The UConn men's basketball team opens the regular season Tuesday against Central Connecticut State, but Hawkins is highly unlikely to play after suffering an ankle injury Saturday in practice.

Coach Dan Hurley said Monday that the 6-foot-5 guard From Gaithersburg, Maryland, was “unlikely for tomorrow,” but didn’t estimate how much time Hawkins might miss.

“Hopefully we’ll get some good news in terms of how quickly we can get him back,” Hurley said.

Hawkins is very likely to start or be the first player of the bench for the Huskies this season.

“Hopefully it’s not a big deal,” Hurley said of the injury. “But obviously you wanted him available because he’s a big piece.”