Tony Schiavone answered some questions sent in by fans on AdFreeShows.com. During it, the AEW announcer was asked about his thoughts on Cody Rhodes being booed in AEW:. “Cody has a reality show and he gets his own special entrance. I understand he’s getting booed, but he gets cheered a lot too. I’m in the arena so I can hear it and see it much more than you guys can. I think he got cheered as much as he got booed in Orlando, it’s just the people who boo are much louder and more obnoxious.

WWE ・ 13 DAYS AGO