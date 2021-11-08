An Abandoned Ship That Once Welcomed Madonna Has Sat In A Kentucky Creek For Over 30 Years

There is a place in Kentucky that’s a haunting a reminder of the cruel passage of time. In a creek in Petersburg, Kentucky, the USS Sachem has sat abandoned for over 30 years. Once a majestic tourist boat, proud vessel in the U.S. Navy, and even a backdrop for a Madonna video, this abandoned ghost ship has descended into decay. It’s a place in Kentucky that’s shrouded in mystery and intrigue, with a story that needs to be told.

Deep in the forests of Kentucky, in a small creek in Boone County, the USS Sachem sits, slowly sinking into oblivion.

The story of how a commanding, 175-foot ship -- whose impressive resume includes being featured in Madonna's 1996 "Papa Don’t Preach" music video -- wound up in a small creek in Boone County, Kentucky, is fascinating.

The vessel's story begins in 1902, when she made her sailing debut as a luxury liner used by businessman and yacht enthusiast John Rogers Maxwell. This New York mogul sailed her up and down the Empire State coastline in the early 1900s.

The boat -- originally called Celt -- was then purchased by the U.S. Navy, who christened her USS Sachem SP 192 , and converted her for war service in the Great War.

During this period, Thomas Edison -- yes, the inventor of the first incandescent lightbulb and first electric car! --- used the ship for experiments to help the U.S. defend against German U-boats during WWI.

The boat changed hands a few more times, falling under private ownership and then reappropriated by the Navy during WWII.

The ship was later sold to Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises of New York in 1946, where she spent the next 31 years carrying tourists on scenic adventures in the Empire State's shores. She was ultimately retired from service in 1971.

Fast forward to 1985, when Cincinnati boat enthusiast Robert Miller purchased the now-rusted vessel, renaming her Sachem , and setting forth on an epic. 2,600-mile excursion -- her last, as it were -- from New York to his Kentucky property.

But sadly, the Sachem proved too unwieldy a project for Miller, and it was here, in the wilds of Kentucky, where this ship began her descent into decay and ruin.

Today, the USS Sachem is owned by Miller's son, and sits on private property in a small tributary of the Ohio River. She is known as the Kentucky "Ghost Ship," and is being reclaimed by nature, slowly sinking into a creek in the middle of the Bluegrass State.

For a hauntingly beautiful drone tour of this abandoned ghost ship in Kentucky, check out this video by local group Abandoned Kentucky :

Have you visited this abandoned ship in Kentucky before? Did you know the story of the USS Sachem — or that Kentucky had its own ghost ship?

