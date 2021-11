The Toronto Maple Leafs winning streak ends at five games. The Los Angeles Kings the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-1 in a game they really can’t be too upset about losing. Sure, the Kings are not a good team and beating them is an important part of every future champ’s diet, but sometimes things just aren’t going to break for you and there is nothing to be done about it.

