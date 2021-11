Ten thoughts on the Colts' 23-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium:. 1. It's not hard to see why the Colts are good at beating bad teams and less of a threat against good teams. They have such a floor with Jonathan Taylor (21 carries, 116 yards) so they can win lower-scoring games when their passing game doesn't have it. The Colts' didn't today, but the Jaguars had less. One team had Taylor, one team did not.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO