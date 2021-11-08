CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Alec Baldwin calls for police to be on production sets where guns are used

By Scripps National
WPTV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlec Baldwin wants to see a change in the film industry following the deadly shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust." Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after being handed a weapon that he did not know was loaded, according...

www.wptv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Alec Baldwin’s Rust stunt double accidentally fired two rounds before fatal shooting

A stunt double on the set of Rust reportedly fired two rounds of ammunition in an accident that was among a number of issues raised by crew members before actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer.Crew members on the New Mexico film set were in fact so concerned about safety conditions that some had walked off just hours before the Thursday incident, according to a new in-depth report.The Los Angeles Times, using its extensive network of Hollywood sources, spoke with several on-set witnesses to the production, a western called Rust filming on the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe....
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
KOAT 7

'Rust' movie script did not call for Alec Baldwin to fire gun

SANTA FE, N.M. — A lawsuit claims that actor Alec Baldwin never should have pulled the trigger of a gun that killed one crew member and injured because the script never called for the gun to be fired. “He took a gun loaded with a bullet, pointed it at human...
SANTA FE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Police#Shooting#Gun Safety#Instagram#Santa Fe
Variety

Alec Baldwin Calls for Police to Monitor Weapon Safety on Sets After ‘Rust’ Tragedy

Alec Baldwin has taken to social media, calling for police presence on film sets after the accidental shooting on set of his film “Rust” killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin called for gun safety on set and said police officers should be present when weapons are being used. He wrote, “Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor weapons safety.” The actor also shared the post on his Instagram page. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alec Baldwin (@alecbaldwininsta) Hutchins was killed while filming “Rust”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Primetimer

Alec Baldwin calls for Hollywood to employ police officers on film and TV sets using real or fake guns following Rust movie tragedy

“Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor weapons safety,” Baldwin tweeted from his account, which is now private. He also shared a screenshot of the tweet on his Instagram page. Baldwin's message comes weeks after Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a prop gun on the set of the movie Rust.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Rust
John Walter Raney 1st

Alec Baldwin, A Cold Gun, and Tragedy on a Movie Set

Alec Baldwin image courtesy of Gage Skidmore.Copyright free and public domain images courtesy of Wikimedia commons. As I began to write this story about this tragedy what struck me right away was the memory I had of two similar incidents that occurred decades apart but still seemed fresh to me because of the questions of what went wrong to allow such a grievous lack of safety on a Movie set? The first memory was of John Erik Hexum, who in 1984 was an actor who was often compared to Tom Selleck in terms of potential, in between scenes for his TV series Cover Up, he loaded a .44 magnum that was to be used in the next scene with one blank cartridge. During a delay in shooting he began to play an impromptu game of Russian roulette with some crew members, and putting the gun to his temple, the blank fired, and as blanks use paper or plastic wadding to seal gunpowder into the cartridge, the wadding smashed into his head with enough force to fracture his skull, although not actually penetrating his skin, a portion of his skull was lodged in his brain, and six days later this promising young star was declared brain dead at age 26 of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.
CBS New York

No Bail For State Trooper Christopher Baldner, Accused Of Killing 11-Year-Old Monica Goods

KINGSTON N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A veteran New York State trooper charged with murder in the death of an 11-year-old Brooklyn girl will remain in jail. An Ulster County judge on Thursday rejected a proposal for cash bail and home confinement, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported. Suspended Trooper Christopher Baldner looked stunned after Judge Bryan Rounds sent him back to jail. Baldner faces murder and other charges in the death of Monica Goods, who was in a car with her father, Tristin Goods, on Dec. 22, 2020. Baldner stopped him for driving more than 100 mph on I-87. There was a dispute, Baldner used pepper spray,...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
MarketRealist

Former Kyle Rittenhouse Attorneys Want $2 Million in Bail Money Back

Former Kyle Rittenhouse attorneys want back the $2 million for bail that his foundation raised for his defense to be returned if he's acquitted. In September, Rittenhouse’s former defense attorney Lin Wood sent a letter to Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder asking that the $2 million his #FightBack Foundation raised for Rittenhouse’s bail be returned to the Foundation if Rittenhouse is acquitted.
LAW
NBC Miami

Teen Suspect Wanted in Fatal I-595 Shooting is Famous R&B Artist's Son

The teen suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found on the side of Interstate 595 in Davie last month is the son of a famous R&B artist. Broward Sheriff's Office officials announced Wednesday that they're searching for 17-year-old Marcus Ramone Cooper in...
DAVIE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy