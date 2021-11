When Mariska Hargitay accepted her honor at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards on November 8, it was an emotional moment. Hargitay is best known for her on-screen performance, but once the cameras stop rolling, her work does not. She’s spent years bringing attention to the enormous number of rape kits in the U.S. criminal justice system that have been unjustly shelved, instead of law enforcement processing them and using the evidence to find rapists. Hargitay produced the 2017 documentary I Am Evidence, which helped reveal the shocking national backlog. And through the Joyful Heart Foundation, she has worked for years to serve survivors of sexual and domestic violence and the trauma professionals who help guide them. The foundation’s mandate is also to work on the cultural conversation around assault, very much including men, not just women and gender minorities.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO