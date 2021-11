Following their second victory of the season over the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium, the Miami Dolphins will host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night. According to Tipico Sportsbook, Brian Flores’ team is currently set as 7.5-point underdogs for their Week 10 game. Tipico also has the Ravens as heavy favorites on the moneyline with their win at -370. The over/under of the contest is set at 46.5.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO