Si-Bone: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) leans on artificial intelligence to help merchants identify and combat e-commerce fraud. Since going public earlier this year, the stock has fallen 50% from its high, but investors shouldn't count this company out just yet. In this Backstage Pass video, which was recorded on Oct. 27, 2021, Motley...
The apparel market represents the largest category in the e-commerce industry. And resale happens to be the fastest-growing segment of the apparel market. ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) has created one of the world's largest resale platforms for women's and kids' clothing. After going public earlier this year, the stock price sits 36%...
Atlantica pays a sustainable dividend. Medical Properties has healthy growth ahead. Most dividend stocks have rallied this year. That's one reason why the dividend yield on the S&P 500 is below 1.3% these days, its lowest level in two decades. However, while most dividend stocks are higher, compressing their yields,...
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion before the opening bell. Spectrum Brands shares rose 0.6% to $94.60 in after-hours trading. Flowers Foods, Inc....
Merchandise retailer Dillard’s continued its rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic as the Little Rock-based company reported higher sales and profits. For the 13-week period ending Oct. 30, 2021, Dillard’s posted revenue of $1.48 billion versus $1.025 billion in the previous year’s third quarter. Same store sales rose 48%. Net income...
Thermo Fisher is a growth beast that has produced returns of more than 1,100% in 10 years. Costco's latest monthly sales suggest that the company is still building on already strong numbers. Both businesses are profitable, safe investments that investors can own over the long term. Investing isn't something that...
Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) inched 0.47% higher to $285.99 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.72% to 4,682.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $9.66 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company achieved on November 8th.
Dillard’s reported diluted earnings at $9.81, blowing past the $5.52 Wall Street was looking for.
Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 2.38% to $231.19 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.00% to 15,860.96 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Moderna Inc. closed $266.30 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) rallied 1.20% to $165.01 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.72% to 4,682.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. Johnson & Johnson closed $14.91 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
