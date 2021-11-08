CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Off-duty NYPD sergeant opens fire during fight outside Queens bar: police

By Mark Sundstrom, Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GOri6_0cqU5UDv00

FLUSHING, Queens — An off-duty member of the NYPD was arrested after he opened fire during a fight in Queens early on Monday, police said.

According to the NYPD, the off-duty sergeant got into an argument inside a karaoke bar on Prince Street, reportedly over a tip for a server .

Police said the dispute spilled outside, turning physical when the off-duty sergeant was assaulted by three men in their 30s.

During the altercation, the off-duty sergeant discharged his firearm, authorities said. No one was struck.

He was later identified by the NYPD as 45-year-old Sgt. Raymond Wong.

Three men were taken into police custody and Wong sustained minor injuries, police said.

Wong was later arrested on assault charges, according to the NYPD.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the off-duty sergeant would face further discipline for discharging a weapon.

Police have not yet released identifying information for the other men taken into custody.

Editor’s note: Police sources initially reported it was an off-duty officer.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

Police investigating Bronx double-shooting

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx — Two men were shot in the Bronx Saturday night, police said. The incident occurred approximately 5:02 p.m. on Macombs Road in the Highbridge section. Police said two men — both in their 40s — were shot. The investigation is ongoing, and no potential suspects have been identified. Both of the victims […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

2 shot during dispute at Queens bar; 19-year-old arrested: police

AUBURNDALE, Queens — Two men were shot after a dispute broke out at a Queens bar early Saturday It happened at the Kloud Tequila Grill in the vicinity of Northern Boulevard and 192nd Street around 2:20 a.m., police said. A dispute occurred at the bar and shots were fired, cops said. A 35-year-old man suffered […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Toddler falls out of window at Bronx NYCHA complex: NYPD

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — A 2-year-old boy fell out of a ninth-story window Friday evening, police said. Officials got a call at approximately 5:35 p.m. reporting that the child fell out of the window of a NYCHA apartment complex on Trinity Avenue. The boy is believed to have fallen through a space in the window, […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
City
Flushing, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
PIX11

12-year-old girl reported missing in the Bronx: police

THE BRONX  — Police have launched a search for a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing in the Bronx. Krystal Crespo was last seen around 5:35 p.m. at her residence in the vicinity of East 152nd Street and Union Avenue in the Woodstock neighborhood, police said. Crespo is described to be 5 feet 6 inches, […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man punches teen in face after argument on Bronx subway: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. — A man punched a 16-year-old boy in the face last week after getting into an argument over the boy’s bicycle, police said Thursday. At approximately 10 p.m. Nov. 4, while riding an uptown No. 4 train, the 16-year-old victim got into a verbal argument with the male suspect. The man was […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man arrested in rape of woman in Central Park: police

MANHATTAN — Police have arrested a man accused of raping a woman in Central Park earlier this week. Paulie Velez, 25, was taken into custody just before 1 a.m. Saturday, police said. Velez, who police said is homeless, faces charges of rape, robbery, strangulation, assault, sex abuse and criminal possession of stolen property, police said. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Three men beat victim with fists, sticks in Midtown anti-Asian attack: NYPD

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Three individuals are wanted for assaulting a man while shouting anti-Asian remarks on Oct. 23, police said Thursday. The 30-year-old man was approached by a group of five people at approximately 10:30 p.m., police said. Three of those individuals proceeded to attack the man while yelling anti-Asian remarks. The three suspects used […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Police Sergeant#Sgt
PIX11

Search continues for suspect in Central Park rape

MANHATTAN — As the search continues for the man accused of raping a jogger in Central Park, police released new surveillance Friday of the suspect. The suspect was seen wearing all black with a black face mask on. Just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a 911 call of an assault in the vicinity […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Video: Group of teens attack, stab man walking near Times Square

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — A man walking along a Manhattan street was attacked from behind before a group of young men jumped him, leaving him with stab wounds, video surveillance released by police shows. Officers responded around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday to a call of a stabbing near the corner of West 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
PIX11

NJ teen safely located in NYC weeks after going missing: police

Editor’s Note: Though the teen’s name was widely publicized during the search for her, PIX11 News is not identifying her now that she’s been found and is considered the victim of an alleged crime. NEW YORK — A 14-year-old girl who disappeared nearly a month ago after visiting an East Orange deli to pick up […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy