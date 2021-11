We LOVE a good Wawa! I know you do too. Well, Brick you’ve been waiting for it and it your new Wawa is finally opening tomorrow! Whahooo!. Yep, Brick gets a shiny new store on Route 88 and Jack Martin Boulevard. They will have fun surprises starting at 8am and the ribbon cutting will be at 9am and you know that means free goodies! In fact, I saw that the first 100 people who come inside will get Wawa T-shirts and free coffee! (What is it with those T shirts…every teenager goes nuts for them). They even sell them on Amazon!

