During her initial run on season 6 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Trinity K. Bonét (a.k.a. Joshua Jamal Jones, who, like most queens, uses female pronouns for his drag persona) impressed viewers with her top-notch lip sync skills. With her performances and polish, she built herself into the lore of the series as one of the top lip sync assassins. But she also let fans into her personal life as she revealed she is living with HIV. She did this in an episode of the aftershow Untucked and became the second queen in series history to do so (Drag Race season 2 contestant Ongina revealed she was living with HIV on the main stage in 2009).

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO